Who Killed the First Jet Fighter

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Inside the doomed race to build history's first jet fighter.
This series investigates why the celebrated Me 262 was not actually first, and how the earlier Heinkel He 280 slipped from view. Through wartime design rivalries, political interference, and troubled engine development, you will uncover how a revolutionary aircraft was overtaken before it could change the war. Sign up to see the story behind one of aviation's pivotal near misses.
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