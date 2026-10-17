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A Pair of Hunchbacks

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Inside Nazi Germany's desperate race to build jet aircraft unlike any before.

Explore how wartime desperation drove the design of radical jet aircraft with engines mounted above their fuselages. Through the push to stop D-Day and the risks of early jet development, this series reveals how bold engineering ideas collided with the realities of war. Sign up to see how these strange machines nearly changed aerial combat.

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