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Race for the Superfortress

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Inside the high-stakes effort to build America’s most ambitious wartime bomber.

Explore how engineers, factory workers, and military planners raced to bring the B-29 Superfortress into the air as war intensified in the Pacific. This film reveals the technical failures, production risks, and immense industrial push behind a bomber built before its design was fully resolved. Sign up to see how one aircraft came to shape the course of the war.

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