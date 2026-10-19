Race for the Superfortress

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Inside the high-stakes effort to build America’s most ambitious wartime bomber.
Explore how engineers, factory workers, and military planners raced to bring the B-29 Superfortress into the air as war intensified in the Pacific. This film reveals the technical failures, production risks, and immense industrial push behind a bomber built before its design was fully resolved. Sign up to see how one aircraft came to shape the course of the war.
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