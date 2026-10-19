Return of the Superfortress

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A retired bomber is summoned back for the first air war of the Cold War.
Discover how the B-29 Superfortress, slated for retirement after World War II, was restored for combat as the Korean War erupted. This documentary examines the aircraft's renewed bombing role, the limits imposed by strategy, and the jet age challenge that helped end its frontline career. Sign up to see a pivotal war and a legendary machine at their turning point.
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