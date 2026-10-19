The Atomic Powered Plane

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Cold War engineers chase a bomber with near-limitless range.
Explore the bold U.S. and Soviet vision of aircraft powered by atomic energy, born from Cold War rivalry and nuclear ambition. This film reveals why engineers pursued a plane that would not need to land and refuel, and the dangerous technical barriers that pushed the idea toward collapse. Sign up to see how one of aviation's most extreme concepts nearly became reality.
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