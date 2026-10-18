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Trailblazer: The Rocket Plane Story

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From fragile prototypes to spaceflight, rocket planes changed the course of history.

Explore how rocket propulsion transformed space travel from speculation into reality, while reshaping aviation through daring experiments and wartime innovation. This series follows the evolution of rocket-powered aircraft, from early hazardous test flights to vehicles that pushed toward supersonic speed, the edge of space, and beyond. Sign up to see how those breakthroughs opened the path to modern spaceflight.

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2 episodes

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