V1: Feeling the Pulse

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When the buzzing stopped, London braced for the blast.
Explore how the V1 flying bomb became a new kind of wartime threat, from its pulse-jet design and launch ramps in France to the fear it spread over London after D-Day. This film connects the weapon's sound, scale, and strategy to the Allied response, revealing why its impact reached far beyond the explosion.
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