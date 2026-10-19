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V1: Feeling the Pulse

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When the buzzing stopped, London braced for the blast.

Explore how the V1 flying bomb became a new kind of wartime threat, from its pulse-jet design and launch ramps in France to the fear it spread over London after D-Day. This film connects the weapon's sound, scale, and strategy to the Allied response, revealing why its impact reached far beyond the explosion.

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