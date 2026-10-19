Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Skycarriers

98% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

When fighters ran short on range, engineers imagined carriers in the sky.

Explore the daring attempts to extend fighter range by turning airships, bombers, and tow aircraft into flying carriers. From the USS Akron and USS Macon to Soviet Zveno experiments and Cold War projects like Goblin and FICON, this film reveals why these bold designs fascinated militaries, and why they ultimately gave way to new technology.

Love Skycarriers? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Skycarriers, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.