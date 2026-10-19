Skycarriers

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When fighters ran short on range, engineers imagined carriers in the sky.
Explore the daring attempts to extend fighter range by turning airships, bombers, and tow aircraft into flying carriers. From the USS Akron and USS Macon to Soviet Zveno experiments and Cold War projects like Goblin and FICON, this film reveals why these bold designs fascinated militaries, and why they ultimately gave way to new technology.
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