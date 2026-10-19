Vice Admiral Robert F. Dunn: Naval Aviator

100% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A combat pilot recounts the cockpit decisions that shaped a naval career.
Hear Vice Admiral Robert F. Dunn tell his own story, from Naval Academy Midshipman to commanding the Naval Air Force Atlantic Fleet. Through firsthand memories of earning his wings, flying A-1 Skyraiders, and leading A-4 Skyhawk bombing runs against North Vietnamese targets, this film offers a direct, hard-earned view of naval aviation that rewards close watching.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free