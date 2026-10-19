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Vice Admiral Robert F. Dunn: Naval Aviator

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A combat pilot recounts the cockpit decisions that shaped a naval career.

Hear Vice Admiral Robert F. Dunn tell his own story, from Naval Academy Midshipman to commanding the Naval Air Force Atlantic Fleet. Through firsthand memories of earning his wings, flying A-1 Skyraiders, and leading A-4 Skyhawk bombing runs against North Vietnamese targets, this film offers a direct, hard-earned view of naval aviation that rewards close watching.

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