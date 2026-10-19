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Presidents In Crisis

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How private pain forged three presidents in history's hardest hours.

Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin examines how personal trauma shaped Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt, and Lyndon Johnson before they faced America’s defining crises. As their struggles sharpen humility, ambition, and resolve, the film reveals the human forces behind legendary leadership. Sign up to see how character is tested long before history is made.

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