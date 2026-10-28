America's World War I Centennial

Curiosity Original
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The war that remade America arrives in trenches, steel, and sacrifice.
Explore why the United States stayed out of World War I until 1917, and how its eventual intervention helped shift the balance for the Allies. Through the harsh realities of trench warfare, rushed preparation, and the decisive Meuse-Argonne offensive, this film reveals how a brief but costly campaign became a turning point in American history.
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