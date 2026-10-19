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#GeorgeWashington

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George Washington's letters reveal the man behind the monument.

Historians use George Washington's vast correspondence, records, and digital analysis to uncover his relationships, routines, and private thinking with unusual clarity. This film recasts a familiar figure through the evidence he left behind, revealing a more human, conflicted, and consequential life. Sign up to see how data and history combine to change what you know.

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