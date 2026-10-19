School for Sommelier

Curiosity Original
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Inside the pressure cooker where wine experts chase the Master Sommelier pin.
Follow aspiring sommeliers as they face the beautiful, bumpy road to Master Sommelier certification. Through interviews with Larry Stone, Jay Fletcher, and Julie Dalton, the film reveals the discipline, knowledge, and nerve demanded by one of wine's most coveted ranks. Sign up to see what mastery really requires.
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