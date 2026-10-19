Cooking the Ultimate Steak

Curiosity Original
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A chef turns steak and potatoes into a precision cooking masterclass.
Chef Alex McCoy breaks down the techniques behind an exceptional steak dinner, from steamed then roasted potatoes to sous vide rib eye and final searing. You will see how tools, timing, and heat shape crust, tenderness, and flavor, making this a smart, satisfying watch for anyone ready to cook with more confidence.
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