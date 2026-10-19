Cooking the Perfect Burger

Curiosity Original
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A chef breaks down the science behind an irresistibly juicy burger.
Chef Alex McCoy reveals how meat blends, seasoning, heat, and timing shape a truly great burger at home. Compare three cooking methods, from cast iron searing to an oven finish, and see how crust, moisture, and texture change with each choice. Sign up to pick up practical techniques you can actually use in your own kitchen.
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