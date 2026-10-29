Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Eat Like

89% loved this3 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

History's legends come to life through the meals that defined them.

Explore how food opens a new window into famous figures and enduring legends, from Catherine the Great to Vikings and even wolves. Guided by Andong, each episode blends historical context with hands-on cooking to reveal what these subjects might have eaten and why it matters. Sign up to discover a smart, surprising way to experience the past.

Episode guide

3 episodes

Love Eat Like? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Eat Like, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.