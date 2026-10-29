Curiosity Original
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History's legends come to life through the meals that defined them.
Explore how food opens a new window into famous figures and enduring legends, from Catherine the Great to Vikings and even wolves. Guided by Andong, each episode blends historical context with hands-on cooking to reveal what these subjects might have eaten and why it matters. Sign up to discover a smart, surprising way to experience the past.
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