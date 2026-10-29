SEA HUNTERS

Curiosity Original
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Drones and ocean science reveal the hidden tactics of brilliant marine hunters.
Explore how scientists use film and new technology to uncover rarely seen behaviors across the ocean. From coordinated humpback hunts to shifting alliances between marine predators, each story reveals how animals adapt, communicate, and outthink the challenges of survival. Sign up to watch a series that turns cutting-edge observation into astonishing insight.
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