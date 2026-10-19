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Building The James Webb Telescope

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Inside the 25-year engineering gamble to see the universe's first light.

Hear first-hand from the scientists who spent decades building the James Webb Space Telescope, a machine designed to look farther into space than any before it. This episode reveals the folding mirror, cryogenic design, and tennis court-sized sun shield that made the mission possible. Sign up to see how bold engineering could transform our view of the cosmos.

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