Building The James Webb Telescope

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Inside the 25-year engineering gamble to see the universe's first light.
Hear first-hand from the scientists who spent decades building the James Webb Space Telescope, a machine designed to look farther into space than any before it. This episode reveals the folding mirror, cryogenic design, and tennis court-sized sun shield that made the mission possible. Sign up to see how bold engineering could transform our view of the cosmos.
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