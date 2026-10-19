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Pioneering The American Frontier

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Across wilderness and wagon ruts, survival forged the early American West.

Historian Howard Means examines the dangers, endurance, and relentless movement that drove European pioneers westward. From mountain men and land hunger to the brutal realities of the Oregon Trail, this film reveals how hardship, ambition, and survival helped shape an American identity. Sign up to watch a vivid account of frontier life under pressure.

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