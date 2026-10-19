Who Was Johnny Appleseed?

Curiosity Original
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Behind the folklore stands a shrewd, restless architect of the frontier.
This documentary digs into the real John Chapman, the man behind Johnny Appleseed, through the perspective of author and historian Howard Means. Discover how his apple nurseries, land speculation, and influence on frontier settlers reshaped a familiar legend into a far more complex American story. Sign up to see the history behind the myth unfold.
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