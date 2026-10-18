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America's Declaration

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Inside the urgent debates that forged a revolutionary act of self-government.

Historian Danielle Allen unpacks the ideas, arguments, and political pressure behind one of history's greatest acts of writing. From colonial grievances to the Continental Congress and the drafting of the Declaration, this series reveals how ordinary delegates shaped a bold democratic experiment. Sign up to see the document as a living argument, not just a monument.

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