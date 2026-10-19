Henry V: Leader For The Ages

Curiosity Original
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At Agincourt, Shakespeare's warrior king redefines how power wins loyalty.
Explore how Shakespeare's Henry V transformed a battlefield victory at Agincourt into an enduring model of leadership. This film connects the young king's words, doubts, and decisions to the way later presidents and prime ministers shaped public courage. Sign up to see why this portrait of power, service, and persuasion still resonates.
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