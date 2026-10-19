The Six Wives of Henry VIII (Their Real Stories)

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Beyond the rhyme, six Tudor queens emerge in startling historical focus.
Historian Amy Leonard reexamines Henry VIII's wives as powerful figures shaped by politics, religion, propaganda, and survival in 16th century Europe. You will uncover how familiar stories were distorted, why crucial details like annulment mattered, and what these women reveal about Tudor history far beyond a famous king. Sign up to watch a sharper, more revealing account of lives history often oversimplifies.
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