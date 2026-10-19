Curiosity Stream
Sign In

The Six Wives of Henry VIII (Their Real Stories)

91% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Beyond the rhyme, six Tudor queens emerge in startling historical focus.

Historian Amy Leonard reexamines Henry VIII's wives as powerful figures shaped by politics, religion, propaganda, and survival in 16th century Europe. You will uncover how familiar stories were distorted, why crucial details like annulment mattered, and what these women reveal about Tudor history far beyond a famous king. Sign up to watch a sharper, more revealing account of lives history often oversimplifies.

Love The Six Wives of Henry VIII (Their Real Stories)? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Six Wives of Henry VIII (Their Real Stories), from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.