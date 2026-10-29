95% loved this4 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Archaeology and science uncover the real forces behind Viking expansion.
This series explores how Scandinavian warriors, traders, and rulers spread across seas, rivers, and empires, from Norway and the Baltic to England, France, and Russia. Through ship burials, runestones, battle graves, and modern analysis, it reveals how the Vikings built power, moved wealth, and reshaped Europe. Sign up to see their world with far more depth than legend alone.
Episode guide4 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free