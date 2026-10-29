Curiosity Stream
Sign In

The Vikings

95% loved this4 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Archaeology and science uncover the real forces behind Viking expansion.

This series explores how Scandinavian warriors, traders, and rulers spread across seas, rivers, and empires, from Norway and the Baltic to England, France, and Russia. Through ship burials, runestones, battle graves, and modern analysis, it reveals how the Vikings built power, moved wealth, and reshaped Europe. Sign up to see their world with far more depth than legend alone.

Episode guide

4 episodes

Love The Vikings? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Vikings, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.