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The Log Book Series

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Where aviators turn obsession into extraordinary lives in and beyond the cockpit.

Meet aviators whose passion for flight carries them into unexpected chapters, from wartime missions to surprising new roles. Through vivid firsthand stories, the series reveals how a single fascination can shape an entire life. Sign up to experience aviation history through the people who lived it.

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3 episodes

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