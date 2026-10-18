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Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets

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The pilot behind the mission that changed warfare forever.

Explore how a boy captivated by flight became a decorated combat pilot, B-29 test leader, and the commander of the Enola Gay. Through his rise from Europe and North Africa to the Manhattan Project and Hiroshima, this series examines the skill, secrecy, and consequences behind one of history's most consequential missions.

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3 episodes

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