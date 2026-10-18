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The Tuskegee Airmen

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How Black fighter pilots shattered a wartime experiment in segregated America.

Explore the story of the first African-American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces, from training in Tuskegee, Alabama, to combat over North Africa, Sicily, and Europe. Through the pressures of segregation, military scrutiny, and aerial warfare, their achievements reveal how skill, resolve, and service changed American history.

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