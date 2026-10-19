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Kissinger

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Inside the mind and legacy of America’s most polarizing diplomat.

Built on exclusive interviews with Henry Kissinger, this documentary examines the choices, strategy, and self-justifications behind one of the 20th century’s most controversial political figures. Explore how he interprets his impact as an American diplomat and politician, then weigh that legacy for yourself.

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