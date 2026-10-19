The Flying Flapjack

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A radical winged disk challenges everything early aviators thought possible.
Explore the strange Vought V-173 and the XF5U, two pre-jet aircraft that pushed aerodynamics into bold new territory. Through Charles Zimmerman's flying wing concept, wind tunnel testing, and real flight trials, this film reveals how an idea once dismissed as too advanced proved its potential. Sign up to see the engineering gamble behind one of aviation's most unforgettable designs.
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