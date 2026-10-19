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XF-108: The Rapier

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Inside the canceled Mach 3 interceptor built to outrun a nuclear age.

Explore the rise of the XF-108, a long-range interceptor conceived to stop Soviet bombers far from North America. Through its ambitious design, advanced radar and missile systems, and mounting costs, the film reveals why this promising Century Series fighter never flew. Sign up to see how one unbuilt aircraft still shaped later aviation technology.

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