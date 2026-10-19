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The Missing Century Fighters: XF-109

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Inside Bell's unrealized Mach 2 VTOL fighter, ambition meets engineering limits.

Explore the bold design of Bell's XF-109, envisioned as a Mach 2 vertical takeoff-and-landing fighter for both the U.S. Air Force and Navy. Through its eight-engine layout, shifting requirements, and rising complexity, this film reveals why such a futuristic aircraft never moved beyond the mock-up stage. Sign up to see how one radical concept helped define the limits of fighter design.

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