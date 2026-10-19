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The Emergency Fighter

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A secret bomber threat sparks Germany's desperate race for a jet defender.

Explore how the arrival of the B-29 pushed German designers to pursue radical jet fighters, swept wings, and early guided missiles. This film connects wartime urgency to ideas that later shaped aircraft such as the F-86 Sabre and B-47 Stratojet. Sign up to watch a revealing story of innovation born under pressure.

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