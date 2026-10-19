The Fighters Three

Curiosity Original
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Experimental warplanes race against time as America searches for its next fighter.
Set against the Great Depression and the approach of global war, this film examines how America struggled to replace outdated aircraft with faster, more capable fighters. You will explore the ideas, setbacks, and breakthroughs behind the P-40, P-38, P-39, and bold experimental designs that never reached production. Sign up to see how failed concepts helped shape the future of air power.
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