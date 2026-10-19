Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

The Fighters Three

100% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Experimental warplanes race against time as America searches for its next fighter.

Set against the Great Depression and the approach of global war, this film examines how America struggled to replace outdated aircraft with faster, more capable fighters. You will explore the ideas, setbacks, and breakthroughs behind the P-40, P-38, P-39, and bold experimental designs that never reached production. Sign up to see how failed concepts helped shape the future of air power.

Love The Fighters Three? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Fighters Three, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.