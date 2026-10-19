The Last Corsairs

Curiosity Original
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Inside the attack jet that could find targets and land itself.
Discover how the A-7 Corsair II evolved from a famous namesake into a remarkably effective Vietnam-era attack aircraft. This film explores the design choices, advanced avionics, precision strike capability, and carrier operations that made it successful with both the Navy and Air Force. Sign up to see how one aircraft got so much right.
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