Turning and Burning

Curiosity Original
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When jets were fragile, engineers built aircraft with two eras of power.
Explore the World War II race between Britain and Germany to turn early jet engines into an advantage in the air. As reliability problems threatened pilots and fuel demands soared, engineers tested inventive hybrid aircraft that paired piston engines with jets. It is a revealing look at the bold designs that bridged aviation's most dramatic transition.
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