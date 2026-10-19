Vulcan God of Fire

Inside Britain’s delta-wing bomber built for the nuclear edge of the Cold War.

Discover how the Avro Vulcan became Britain’s frontline nuclear deterrent through the 1950s and early 1960s, from its radical delta-wing design to its high and low level penetration role. Through firsthand accounts and pivotal moments, including the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Falklands, this film reveals the strategy, pressure, and human stakes behind one of Britain’s most recognizable bombers.