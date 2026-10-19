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The Lost V Bomber

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A forgotten flying wing reshapes Britain's race for nuclear-era air power.

Explore how postwar Britain sought a new bomber as Cold War pressures mounted, then turned toward a radical homegrown design inspired by natural flight. Through Geoffrey Hill's tailless aircraft and the experimental Sherpa, this film reveals an overlooked path in aviation history, rewarding viewers with fresh insight into innovation, ambition, and the ideas that nearly changed British bombing.

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