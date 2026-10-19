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A radical wooden rival inspires America’s sleekest wartime bomber gamble.
Discover how Douglas challenged the era’s bigger-is-better bomber mindset with an experimental aircraft built for speed, efficiency, and reach. From its hidden engines and contra-rotating propellers to record-setting performance and jet-age reinvention, this film reveals why the Mixmaster stood apart. Sign up to see how one bold design nearly reshaped military aviation.
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