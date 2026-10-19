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The Mosquito and the Eagle Owl

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Two radical night fighters clash in the dark skies of World War II.

Discover how the de Havilland Mosquito reshaped night combat over Europe with speed, radar, and an unconventional wooden design. Then see how Germany answered with the Heinkel He 219 Eagle Owl and its own cutting-edge tactics and technology. It is a sharp look at innovation, rivalry, and the high-stakes evolution of aerial warfare.

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