The People Versus The SST

Curiosity Original
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Inside America's failed race to build a passenger jet faster than sound.
Explore how Boeing's proposed supersonic transport promised record-breaking global travel, then collided with fierce opposition. Through the political, economic, and environmental battle around the SST, this documentary reveals why a futuristic aircraft became a national controversy. Sign up to see how big technological ambitions can be undone by the questions they raise.
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