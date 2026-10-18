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In The Hangar: Airventure Specials

67% loved this8 episodes4KCC
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Inside AirVenture, aviation's boldest voices bring the hangar to life.

Join Dan and Christy on location at EAA AirVenture as they meet aviation's movers and shakers in lively, revealing conversations. From unforgettable personal stories to behind-the-scenes perspectives on flying, building, and preserving aircraft, each episode offers enthusiasts a smarter, more intimate look at the people shaping the field. Sign up to keep the conversation going.

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8 episodes

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