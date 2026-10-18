In The Aeroverse (Season 2)

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Inside hangars and studios, aviation stories take flight through expert conversation.
Season 2 brings you engaging conversations with aviation people, covering the questions, craft, and experiences that fascinate pilots and enthusiasts alike. From aircraft building to flight training and aerobatic performance, each episode opens a direct line into aviation knowledge and culture. Sign up to discover a series made for curious minds who want more than surface-level flying talk.
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