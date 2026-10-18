Pilot Stories: Close Calls

94% loved this8 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside the cockpit, split-second decisions turn disaster into survival.
Hear pilots recount close calls in their own words, from engine failures and violent weather to runway dangers and sudden emergencies. Each story reveals how experience, judgment, and composure can mean the difference between panic and survival. Sign up to watch a series that rewards curiosity with gripping detail and real-world insight.
Episode guide8 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free