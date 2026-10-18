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Pilot Stories: Close Calls

94% loved this8 episodes4KCC
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Inside the cockpit, split-second decisions turn disaster into survival.

Hear pilots recount close calls in their own words, from engine failures and violent weather to runway dangers and sudden emergencies. Each story reveals how experience, judgment, and composure can mean the difference between panic and survival. Sign up to watch a series that rewards curiosity with gripping detail and real-world insight.

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8 episodes

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