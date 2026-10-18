Warbird Rebuilders

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In West Texas, aging warbirds roar back to life through expert hands.
Step inside Ezell Aviation, where a family-run team keeps legendary military aircraft flying through meticulous restoration, inspections, and test flights. Alongside the mechanics, you will uncover the human stories carried by planes like the P-51D Mustang Etta Jeanne II, connecting technical mastery with living World War II history. This series rewards curiosity with rare access to craftsmanship and memory in motion.
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