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Warbird Rebuilders

97% loved this3 episodes4KCC
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In West Texas, aging warbirds roar back to life through expert hands.

Step inside Ezell Aviation, where a family-run team keeps legendary military aircraft flying through meticulous restoration, inspections, and test flights. Alongside the mechanics, you will uncover the human stories carried by planes like the P-51D Mustang Etta Jeanne II, connecting technical mastery with living World War II history. This series rewards curiosity with rare access to craftsmanship and memory in motion.

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3 episodes

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