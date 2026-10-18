Throttle Jockey

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Chelsea Smith steps into high-risk aviation jobs far beyond the cockpit stereotype.
Join Chelsea Smith as she looks behind the stick at the many jobs working pilots do, from crop dusting to offshore ferrying. Each episode pairs new aircraft with the people who fly them, revealing the skill, risk, and motivation behind every role. It is a smart, hands-on way to see aviation from angles most viewers never encounter.
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