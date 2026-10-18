In The Aeroverse (Season 1)

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Inside aviation's most fascinating conversations, from rare aircraft to modern flight debates.
Join hosts Dan Millican and Christy Wong as they dive into the topics pilots and aviation enthusiasts care about most. Season 1 explores aircraft auctions, vintage Waco history, aviation maintenance, and the rise of drone flight through lively conversations with people across the aviation world. Sign up to get the stories, insight, and expertise that make this corner of aviation so compelling.
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