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Pilot Stories: Famous People

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Inside the cockpit, remarkable aviators recount the flights that changed them.

Hear famous pilots relive tense decisions, strange encounters, and unforgettable moments in the air, in their own words. This series reveals how skill, risk, and perspective come together inside the cockpit, making each story richer than a simple tale of flying. Sign up to experience the lessons, surprises, and personalities that keep these stories aloft.

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4 episodes

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