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Best of In The Hangar

63% loved this8 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside the hangar, bold aviation debates take flight with expert voices.

Join Dan and Christy for spirited hangar conversations with aviation guests, where every episode turns expertise into lively, informed discussion. From ranking the most impactful World War II aircraft to unpacking pilot training, safety, and airline careers, this series rewards curious viewers who want sharp insights and memorable opinions.

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8 episodes

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