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Airplanes and Coffee

78% loved this2 episodes4KCC
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Inside the fly-ins where coffee, aircraft, and community keep aviation alive.

Follow Russ and John as monthly airport gatherings grow from a simple idea into a fast-moving aviation community. Along the way, you will see the weather calls, volunteer scrambles, and aircraft arrivals that shape each event, while discovering how these fly-ins connect pilots, newcomers, and future careers. Sign up to watch a grounded, lively view of general aviation in action.

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2 episodes

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