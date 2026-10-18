Pilot Stories: Military

91% loved this4 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside the cockpit, military aviators relive split-second decisions and near disasters.
Hear military pilots describe what it feels like to face danger, pressure, and precision in the cockpit. Their firsthand stories reveal the tactics, risks, and judgment behind dogfights, emergency landings, rescues, and survival. Sign up to experience aviation through the people who lived its most intense moments.
Episode guide4 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free