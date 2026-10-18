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Pilot Stories: Military

91% loved this4 episodes4KCC
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Inside the cockpit, military aviators relive split-second decisions and near disasters.

Hear military pilots describe what it feels like to face danger, pressure, and precision in the cockpit. Their firsthand stories reveal the tactics, risks, and judgment behind dogfights, emergency landings, rescues, and survival. Sign up to experience aviation through the people who lived its most intense moments.

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4 episodes

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